Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Price Target Increased to $27.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $14.00 to $27.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ CLMT opened at $15.20 on Monday. Calumet Specialty Products Partners has a 52 week low of $2.96 and a 52 week high of $16.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.72 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.86.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.79. The business had revenue of $874.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $864.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.49) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Calumet Specialty Products Partners will post -2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLMT. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 491,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 168,138 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $750,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 16,586 shares during the period. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.45% of the company’s stock.

About Calumet Specialty Products Partners

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

