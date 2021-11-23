Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Intact Financial Co. (TSE:IFC) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$196.09.

IFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$168.21 price objective on shares of Intact Financial in a report on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Intact Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$215.00 price target for the company. Cormark lifted their price target on Intact Financial from C$185.00 to C$187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank cut their price target on Intact Financial from C$193.00 to C$190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price target on Intact Financial from C$190.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of IFC opened at C$165.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$29.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$168.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$168.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.08, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.47. Intact Financial has a one year low of C$140.50 and a one year high of C$178.28.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.95 by C$0.92. Analysts predict that Intact Financial will post 11.1280103 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intact Financial Company Profile

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

