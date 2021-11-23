Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) Price Target Cut to $125.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on WWD. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Woodward from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Woodward from $151.00 to $138.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Woodward from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $121.71.

WWD opened at $115.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 4.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.99, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.66. Woodward has a 12-month low of $103.02 and a 12-month high of $130.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $115.95 and a 200-day moving average of $119.19.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The technology company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $570.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.76 million. Woodward had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Woodward will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.1625 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.64%.

In other Woodward news, insider Terence J. Voskuil sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $46,284.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Woodward by 1.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 203,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,049,000 after acquiring an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 643,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,061,000 after purchasing an additional 49,473 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Woodward in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,825,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of Woodward by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Woodward by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. 79.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Woodward, Inc engages in the provision of control system solutions and components for the aerospace and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures and services systems and products for the management of fuel, air and combustion and motion control.

