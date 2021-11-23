Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist lifted their price target on Enphase Energy from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Enphase Energy from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $246.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $243.51.

Shares of ENPH opened at $261.12 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Enphase Energy has a 12 month low of $108.88 and a 12 month high of $282.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $190.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.45. The firm has a market cap of $35.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 227.06, a PEG ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.30.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $351.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.77 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. Enphase Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total transaction of $4,514,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 66,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.10, for a total value of $16,176,995.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 154,725 shares of company stock worth $34,027,201 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,811.1% during the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 481.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Enphase Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. 67.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

