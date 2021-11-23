Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) Now Covered by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They set a hold rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their price objective on shares of Eos Energy Enterprises from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.50.

Shares of EOSE stock opened at $9.77 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.58. Eos Energy Enterprises has a 52 week low of $9.30 and a 52 week high of $31.95. The company has a current ratio of 8.10, a quick ratio of 7.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $524.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 0.15.

Eos Energy Enterprises (NASDAQ:EOSE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.13. Eos Energy Enterprises had a negative net margin of 9,359.54% and a negative return on equity of 148.15%. Equities research analysts expect that Eos Energy Enterprises will post -1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. sold 91,727 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.70, for a total transaction of $1,256,659.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 746,573 shares of company stock worth $9,650,142 over the last ninety days. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EOSE. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 228.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 208,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,750,000 after buying an additional 145,250 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the second quarter worth $269,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises in the second quarter worth $54,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eos Energy Enterprises by 20.7% in the second quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 2,538,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,587,000 after buying an additional 435,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Eos Energy Enterprises during the first quarter worth $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Eos Energy Enterprises Company Profile

Eos Energy Enterprises, Inc designs, manufactures, and deploys battery storage solutions for utility, commercial and industrial, and renewable energy markets in the United States. The company offers stationary battery storage solutions. Its flagship product is the Eos Znyth DC battery system designed to meet the requirements of the grid-scale energy storage market.

