Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on TDOC. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $291.00 to $183.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Argus lowered shares of Teladoc Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $205.00 to $193.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $182.59.

NYSE TDOC opened at $109.08 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $136.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.93 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.64. Teladoc Health has a 1-year low of $107.75 and a 1-year high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.17. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 1.47% and a negative net margin of 43.60%. The company had revenue of $521.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. Teladoc Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Sandra L. Fenwick sold 3,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $502,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam C. Vandervoort sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total value of $272,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,160 shares of company stock valued at $3,370,130. 6.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDOC. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the second quarter valued at $33,000. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new position in Teladoc Health during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health during the third quarter worth about $25,000. 80.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

