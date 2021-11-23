ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) Research Coverage Started at Guggenheim

Guggenheim began coverage on shares of ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on ThredUp from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on ThredUp from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on ThredUp from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on ThredUp in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a hold rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ThredUp presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.09.

Shares of NASDAQ:TDUP opened at $19.31 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.29. ThredUp has a 12 month low of $14.23 and a 12 month high of $31.86.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $63.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.82 million. ThredUp had a negative return on equity of 52.77% and a negative net margin of 28.00%. Analysts expect that ThredUp will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Gs Investment Strategies, Llc sold 1,200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $25,668,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Anthony Salvatore Marino sold 1,745 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $34,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,667,739 shares of company stock valued at $35,129,698.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDUP. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in ThredUp during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of ThredUp by 364.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Finally, First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of ThredUp in the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.38% of the company’s stock.

About ThredUp

ThredUp Inc operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

