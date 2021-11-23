Hailiang Education Group (HLG) and Its Rivals Financial Survey

Hailiang Education Group (NASDAQ: HLG) is one of 68 public companies in the “Educational services” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Hailiang Education Group to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Hailiang Education Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hailiang Education Group 12.48% 10.53% 6.91% Hailiang Education Group Competitors -0.12% -30.03% 4.82%

0.8% of Hailiang Education Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.1% of shares of all “Educational services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 16.2% of shares of all “Educational services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Hailiang Education Group has a beta of -0.13, suggesting that its share price is 113% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hailiang Education Group’s competitors have a beta of 0.46, suggesting that their average share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Hailiang Education Group and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hailiang Education Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Hailiang Education Group Competitors 338 1182 1450 39 2.40

As a group, “Educational services” companies have a potential upside of 109.81%. Given Hailiang Education Group’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Hailiang Education Group has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hailiang Education Group and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Hailiang Education Group $213.08 million $199.99 million 17.22 Hailiang Education Group Competitors $486.46 million -$8.36 million -16.69

Hailiang Education Group’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Hailiang Education Group. Hailiang Education Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Hailiang Education Group Company Profile

Hailiang Education Group, Inc. engages in the provision of private K-12 educational services. It offers basic educational and international programs for kindergarten, primary, middle, and high school levels. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

