$1.79 EPS Expected for Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) will report $1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Regional Management’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.85 and the lowest is $1.72. Regional Management posted earnings of $1.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Regional Management will report full-year earnings of $7.96 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.73 to $8.13. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.11 to $6.04. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Regional Management.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The credit services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $111.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.32 million. Regional Management had a return on equity of 29.58% and a net margin of 20.25%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Regional Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JMP Securities downgraded Regional Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th.

Shares of Regional Management stock opened at $62.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.63. The company has a quick ratio of 34.12, a current ratio of 34.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $621.98 million, a P/E ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.34. Regional Management has a 1-year low of $26.31 and a 1-year high of $67.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.21%.

In other Regional Management news, CEO Robert William Beck sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total value of $305,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brian J. Fisher sold 8,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.71, for a total transaction of $524,898.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,554 shares of company stock valued at $2,937,639 over the last quarter. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regional Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regional Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regional Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regional Management by 132.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Regional Management during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regional Management Corp. engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm’s products include small, large, and retail installment loans. It also offers optional payment and collateral protection insurance products. The company was founded by Richard A. Godley and C. Glynn Quattlebaum on March 25, 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, SC.

