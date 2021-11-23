AKITA Drilling (TSE:AKT.A) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.06

AKITA Drilling Ltd. (TSE:AKT.A) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.06 and traded as low as C$0.90. AKITA Drilling shares last traded at C$0.90, with a volume of 5,440 shares trading hands.

Separately, ATB Capital cut their price target on shares of AKITA Drilling from C$1.85 to C$1.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th.

The stock has a market cap of C$35.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.06.

AKITA Drilling Ltd. provides provides contract drilling services in Canada and the United States. The company is involved in the drilling of oil and gas wells; other forms of drilling related to potash mining; and development of storage caverns. It specializes in pad and other purpose-built drilling rigs; and conventional, directional, horizontal, and underbalanced drilling, as well as provides specialized drilling services.

