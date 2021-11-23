UK Commercial Property REIT (LON:UKCM) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $77.97

UK Commercial Property REIT Limited (LON:UKCM) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 77.97 ($1.02) and traded as low as GBX 75.50 ($0.99). UK Commercial Property REIT shares last traded at GBX 76.30 ($1.00), with a volume of 1,269,244 shares traded.

A number of research firms recently commented on UKCM. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 85 ($1.11) price target on shares of UK Commercial Property REIT in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.11) price target on shares of UK Commercial Property REIT in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

The company has a quick ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 8.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 76.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 77.97. The stock has a market capitalization of £991.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.64 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 11th. This represents a yield of 0.83%. UK Commercial Property REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.29%.

In other UK Commercial Property REIT news, insider Michael Ayre acquired 50,000 shares of UK Commercial Property REIT stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 78 ($1.02) per share, for a total transaction of £39,000 ($50,953.75).

About UK Commercial Property REIT (LON:UKCM)

UK Commercial Property REIT (UKCPT) was launched in September 2006, registered as a Guernsey investment company and has a full listing on the London Stock Exchange (FTSE 250). The initial offering raised Â£530m and the proceeds were used to acquire a portfolio of properties from closed life funds held by Phoenix Group Holdings.

