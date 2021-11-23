Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $19.71. Mastech Digital shares last traded at $19.71, with a volume of 9,712 shares trading hands.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $225.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.53.
Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. Mastech Digital had a return on equity of 17.93% and a net margin of 4.90%. On average, research analysts forecast that Mastech Digital, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Mastech Digital Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH)
Mastech Digital, Inc engages in the provision of digital transformation information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Data & Analytics Services, and Information Technology (IT) Staffing Services. The Data & Analytics Services segment delivers data management and analytics services to customers globally.
