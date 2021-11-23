Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Short Interest Update

Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,050,000 shares, an increase of 17.8% from the October 14th total of 2,590,000 shares. Currently, 7.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 526,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.8 days.

Shares of NYSE:LRN opened at $36.39 on Tuesday. Stride has a 1 year low of $20.39 and a 1 year high of $38.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Stride had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $400.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Stride will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LRN shares. Citigroup started coverage on Stride in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Stride by 38.3% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 61,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of Stride by 268.1% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 71,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,291,000 after acquiring an additional 51,922 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Stride by 8.1% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stride by 63.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 3,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stride by 3.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 161,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,190,000 after acquiring an additional 5,158 shares in the last quarter. 85.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stride

Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which offers proprietary and third party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name. The company was founded by Ronald J.

