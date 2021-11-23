Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Short Interest Update

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a growth of 17.9% from the October 14th total of 992,300 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 258,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.5 days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $381.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $333.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $344.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.53.

NYSE:ESS opened at $345.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.16, a PEG ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $333.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $320.47. Essex Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $226.79 and a fifty-two week high of $353.63.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($1.28). The company had revenue of $360.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.54 million. Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 31.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.15 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust will post 12.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.51%.

In other Essex Property Trust news, CAO John Farias sold 5,040 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.61, for a total value of $1,716,674.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 31,362 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.72, for a total transaction of $10,779,746.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,465 shares of company stock valued at $25,743,063 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 573,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,458,000 after purchasing an additional 38,081 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 98,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Essex Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $533,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 195.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 68,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,038,000 after acquiring an additional 45,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Essex Property Trust by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

