Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Axcella Health Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is engaged in the research and development of novel multifactorial interventions to support health and address dysregulated metabolism. The company’s principal candidate consists of AXA1665, AXA1125, AXA1957, AXA2678 and AXA4010 which are in clinical stage. Axcella Health Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on Axcella Health in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They set a buy rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. Noble Financial assumed coverage on Axcella Health in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Axcella Health from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Chardan Capital boosted their price objective on Axcella Health from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Axcella Health from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axcella Health presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.79.

Shares of NASDAQ AXLA opened at $2.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $115.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.40. Axcella Health has a one year low of $2.75 and a one year high of $6.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 8.72 and a quick ratio of 8.72.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Axcella Health will post -1.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Axcella Health by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 140,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Axcella Health by 161.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,771 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Axcella Health by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 7,946 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Axcella Health by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 10,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Axcella Health by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 72,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 17,287 shares in the last quarter. 63.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axcella Health, Inc is a biotechnology company. It engages in the research and development of treatment for diseases and improve health using endogenous metabolic modulator, or EMM, and compositions. Its product pipeline includes AXA1665, for the reduction in risk of recurrent overt hepatic encephalopathy; and AXA1125, for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

