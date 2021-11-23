Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Advantage Solutions Inc. is a business solutions provider for consumer goods manufacturers and retailers. The company’s data and technology-enabled omnichannel solutions including sales, retail merchandising, business intelligence, digital commerce and a full suite of marketing services. Advantage Solutions Inc., formerly known as Conyers Park II Acquisition Corp., is headquartered in Irvine, California. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Advantage Solutions from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd.

Shares of Advantage Solutions stock opened at $8.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Advantage Solutions has a 52-week low of $7.70 and a 52-week high of $13.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.68.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Advantage Solutions had a negative net margin of 3.61% and a negative return on equity of 1.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Advantage Solutions will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Advantage Solutions by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 295,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,555,000 after buying an additional 23,468 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Advantage Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,434,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Advantage Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $173,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Advantage Solutions by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 4,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Advantage Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000.

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

