Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Price Target Raised to $205.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) had its price target lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $180.00 to $205.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Oppenheimer raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $196.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $198.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $187.01 on Monday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $120.83 and a fifty-two week high of $212.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $188.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.23 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.38 and a quick ratio of 4.22.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.51) by ($0.21). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 94.37% and a negative net margin of 111.82%. The company had revenue of $187.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.18) EPS. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -6.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.52, for a total value of $5,827,906.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 91.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 914.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 355 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

