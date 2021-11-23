Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Regal Rexnord Corp’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:RRX)

Regal Rexnord Corp (NYSE:RRX) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Regal Rexnord in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 18th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now forecasts that the company will earn $10.36 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $10.30. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Regal Rexnord’s FY2023 earnings at $11.50 EPS.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.02. Regal Rexnord had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $892.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. Regal Rexnord’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Regal Rexnord from $175.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

NYSE:RRX opened at $169.95 on Monday. Regal Rexnord has a fifty-two week low of $114.05 and a fifty-two week high of $174.12. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

Regal Rexnord Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

