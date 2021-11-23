Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) PT Raised to $585.00

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price target increased by JMP Securities from $550.00 to $585.00 in a report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. JMP Securities currently has an outperform rating on the network technology company’s stock.

PANW has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $564.94.

Shares of NYSE:PANW opened at $539.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $498.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $425.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.24 and a beta of 1.35. Palo Alto Networks has a 52 week low of $288.45 and a 52 week high of $559.54.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. The business’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.31, for a total transaction of $4,999,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.22, for a total transaction of $760,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 57,870 shares of company stock valued at $28,176,363. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Essex Savings Bank grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 686 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 2,094 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 794 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 1,460 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 93 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

