Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Price Target Raised to $69.00 at Telsey Advisory Group

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) had its target price lifted by Telsey Advisory Group from $63.00 to $69.00 in a research note released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Kohl’s from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Kohl’s from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Kohl’s from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Kohl’s from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Kohl’s from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.50.

Shares of KSS stock opened at $57.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 2.16. Kohl’s has a 52-week low of $28.80 and a 52-week high of $64.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $1.01. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 22.21% and a net margin of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Kohl’s will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is currently 15.58%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KSS. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 32,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Kohl’s by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children; home products; beauty products; and accessories. The firm stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

