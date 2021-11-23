JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Price Target Increased to $117.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) had its price objective increased by Benchmark from $102.00 to $117.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on JD. DZ Bank cut JD.com from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. CLSA raised their price target on shares of JD.com from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of JD.com from a buy rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of JD.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an overweight rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JD.com currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $102.44.

Get JD.com alerts:

NASDAQ:JD opened at $87.71 on Friday. JD.com has a 1 year low of $61.65 and a 1 year high of $108.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $117.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.51, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.49.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The information services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $2.99. JD.com had a return on equity of 4.07% and a net margin of 2.86%. The firm had revenue of $218.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that JD.com will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in JD.com in the third quarter valued at about $8,565,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in JD.com by 145.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,101 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its stake in JD.com by 30.3% in the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 17,695 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in JD.com in the first quarter valued at about $483,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in JD.com by 2.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,481,747 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $209,286,000 after purchasing an additional 60,790 shares in the last quarter. 36.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

See Also: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.