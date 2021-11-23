Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) & Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) Head-To-Head Survey

Dada Nexus (NASDAQ:DADA) and Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Dada Nexus and Blend Labs’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dada Nexus $831.87 million 6.25 -$261.33 million ($1.52) -14.34 Blend Labs N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Blend Labs has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Dada Nexus.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

21.9% of Dada Nexus shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.5% of Blend Labs shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Dada Nexus and Blend Labs, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dada Nexus 0 0 5 0 3.00 Blend Labs 0 1 9 0 2.90

Dada Nexus presently has a consensus price target of $37.15, suggesting a potential upside of 70.41%. Blend Labs has a consensus price target of $23.22, suggesting a potential upside of 113.05%. Given Blend Labs’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Blend Labs is more favorable than Dada Nexus.

Profitability

This table compares Dada Nexus and Blend Labs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dada Nexus -35.97% -37.94% -28.34% Blend Labs N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Blend Labs beats Dada Nexus on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Dada Nexus Company Profile

Dada Nexus Limited operates platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owners; and Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform for merchants and individual senders in various industries and product categories. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Blend Labs Company Profile

Blend Labs Inc. designs and develops software. The Company offers a platform which focuses on mortgage lending, as well as provides an application experience for home buying process for both buyers and lenders. Blend Labs Inc. is based in San Francisco, United States.

