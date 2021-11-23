Zacks: Brokerages Expect Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.71 Billion

Analysts expect Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) to report sales of $3.71 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Parker-Hannifin’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.80 billion and the lowest is $3.65 billion. Parker-Hannifin reported sales of $3.41 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will report full year sales of $15.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.35 billion to $15.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $16.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.77 billion to $16.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Parker-Hannifin.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.58. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis.

PH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $314.00 to $327.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Melius raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.06.

Shares of PH opened at $326.59 on Tuesday. Parker-Hannifin has a one year low of $247.41 and a one year high of $334.98. The company has a market cap of $41.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $302.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $302.09.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.83%.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 2,595 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total transaction of $851,185.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 4,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total transaction of $1,334,992.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,114 shares of company stock worth $9,806,636 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 2,125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 89 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

