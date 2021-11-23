Financial Review: ProSiebenSat.1 Media (PBSFY) & Its Rivals

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS: PBSFY) is one of 28 publicly-traded companies in the “Television broadcasting stations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare ProSiebenSat.1 Media to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, valuation, risk and profitability.

Dividends

ProSiebenSat.1 Media pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. ProSiebenSat.1 Media pays out 15.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Television broadcasting stations” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.8% and pay out 18.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. ProSiebenSat.1 Media is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for ProSiebenSat.1 Media and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProSiebenSat.1 Media 2 3 7 0 2.42 ProSiebenSat.1 Media Competitors 239 914 1695 48 2.54

ProSiebenSat.1 Media presently has a consensus price target of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 451.38%. As a group, “Television broadcasting stations” companies have a potential upside of 13.17%. Given ProSiebenSat.1 Media’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe ProSiebenSat.1 Media is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of ProSiebenSat.1 Media shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.0% of shares of all “Television broadcasting stations” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.9% of shares of all “Television broadcasting stations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares ProSiebenSat.1 Media and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProSiebenSat.1 Media 10.51% 19.65% 5.22% ProSiebenSat.1 Media Competitors 12.48% 18.12% 5.48%

Volatility and Risk

ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ProSiebenSat.1 Media’s rivals have a beta of 1.22, suggesting that their average share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ProSiebenSat.1 Media and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ProSiebenSat.1 Media $4.62 billion $304.99 million 6.33 ProSiebenSat.1 Media Competitors $6.68 billion $385.25 million 7.67

ProSiebenSat.1 Media’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than ProSiebenSat.1 Media. ProSiebenSat.1 Media is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

ProSiebenSat.1 Media rivals beat ProSiebenSat.1 Media on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

About ProSiebenSat.1 Media

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE operates as an entertainment player with e-commerce business. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales and Commerce. The Entertainment segment offers entertainment whenever, wherever and on any device. The Content Production & Global Sales segment combines the international TV production and distribution business with the global digital studio, Studio71 under the umbrella of Red Arrow Studios. The Commerce segment comprises digital commerce platforms in the fields of consumer advice, matchmaking, experience & gift vouchers, and beauty & lifestyle. The company was founded on January 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Unterfoehring, Germany.

