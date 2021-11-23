$97.42 Million in Sales Expected for comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that comScore, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCOR) will announce $97.42 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for comScore’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $96.24 million and the highest is $98.60 million. comScore posted sales of $89.99 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that comScore will report full year sales of $367.86 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $366.72 million to $369.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $391.79 million, with estimates ranging from $389.77 million to $393.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow comScore.

comScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.16. comScore had a negative return on equity of 31.81% and a negative net margin of 18.61%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on comScore from $6.00 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded comScore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

NASDAQ SCOR opened at $3.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.53. comScore has a 52 week low of $2.03 and a 52 week high of $5.25. The company has a market capitalization of $300.85 million, a P/E ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 1.13.

In other comScore news, insider William Paul Livek bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.98 per share, for a total transaction of $79,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,064,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,236,841.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in comScore by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 270,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after buying an additional 18,825 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in comScore by 116.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 9,949 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in comScore during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in comScore during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in comScore by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 146,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 7,930 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.19% of the company’s stock.

comScore

comScore, Inc engages in the provision of products and services to media, advertising, and marketing industries. The firm offers market and audience analytics, ad optimization, planning tools, and business facilitation services. The company was founded by Magid M. Abraham and Gian Mark Fulgoni in August 1999 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

