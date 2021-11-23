$33.00 Billion in Sales Expected for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) will announce sales of $33.00 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Facebook’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $32.75 billion and the highest is $33.62 billion. Facebook posted sales of $28.07 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Facebook will report full-year sales of $117.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $117.01 billion to $120.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $140.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $135.83 billion to $148.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Facebook.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. Facebook’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS.

FB has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their target price on shares of Facebook from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Facebook from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.00.

NASDAQ:FB opened at $341.01 on Tuesday. Facebook has a twelve month low of $244.61 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $338.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $344.21. The company has a market cap of $948.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.27.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.91, for a total transaction of $16,595,757.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $474,335.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,970,163 shares of company stock valued at $688,397,841. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the third quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Facebook by 3.4% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 14,226 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,828,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,661,000. Garde Capital Inc. increased its stake in Facebook by 5.1% in the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 5,800 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the third quarter valued at approximately $455,000. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

