Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) in a report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Fluence Energy in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Fluence Energy in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Fluence Energy in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $45.00.

Fluence Energy stock opened at $36.46 on Monday. Fluence Energy has a twelve month low of $32.00 and a twelve month high of $39.40.

Fluence Energy Inc is a provider of energy storage products and services and digital applications for renewables and storage. Fluence Energy Inc is based in ARLINGTON, Va.

