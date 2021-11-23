Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at Oppenheimer

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
SMTC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $97.00 price target (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Semtech in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Susquehanna reiterated a hold rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Semtech from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a hold rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Semtech from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Semtech presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $82.55.
NASDAQ SMTC opened at $90.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.51. Semtech has a 12 month low of $57.97 and a 12 month high of $94.92.
In other Semtech news, VP Michael W. Rodensky sold 2,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total transaction of $215,733.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,563.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ye Jane Li sold 6,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total transaction of $515,286.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,826 shares of company stock valued at $1,671,743 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech during the first quarter worth about $51,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech during the second quarter worth about $120,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech in the second quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech in the third quarter worth approximately $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.87% of the company’s stock.
About Semtech
Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.
Further Reading: Equity Income
Receive News & Ratings for Semtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.