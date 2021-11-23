Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Price Target Raised to $100.00 at Oppenheimer

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) had its target price boosted by Oppenheimer from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

SMTC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $97.00 price target (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Semtech in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Susquehanna reiterated a hold rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Semtech from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a hold rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Semtech from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Semtech presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $82.55.

NASDAQ SMTC opened at $90.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.76. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.51. Semtech has a 12 month low of $57.97 and a 12 month high of $94.92.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $185.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.89 million. Semtech had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The company’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Semtech will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Semtech news, VP Michael W. Rodensky sold 2,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.63, for a total transaction of $215,733.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $433,563.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ye Jane Li sold 6,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.35, for a total transaction of $515,286.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,826 shares of company stock valued at $1,671,743 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech during the first quarter worth about $51,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech during the second quarter worth about $120,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech in the second quarter worth approximately $142,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Semtech in the third quarter worth approximately $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

