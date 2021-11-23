Atlantic Securities Lowers Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) to Neutral

Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Atlantic Securities currently has $11.50 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Oatly Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut their price target on Oatly Group from $21.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Oatly Group from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist Securities cut their price target on Oatly Group from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Oatly Group from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Oatly Group has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of 21.09.

NASDAQ OTLY opened at 9.20 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is 13.83. Oatly Group has a one year low of 9.05 and a one year high of 29.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported -0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of -0.10 by 0.03. The firm had revenue of 171.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 185.98 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Oatly Group will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Oatly Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Oatly Group by 3.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 36,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oatly Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Oatly Group by 126.9% during the third quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. 19.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

