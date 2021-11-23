Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSL) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. (NYSE:BXSL) in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

NYSE:BXSL opened at $31.65 on Monday. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. has a 52-week low of $26.15 and a 52-week high of $34.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 15th.

In other Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. news, insider Robert J. Bass acquired 3,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.64 per share, with a total value of $115,802.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund. Company Profile

Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is a business development company externally managed by Blackstone Credit BDC Advisors LLC. The company is a specialty finance company which invests primarily in the debt of private U.S. companies. Blackstone Secured Lending Fund is based in NEW YORK.

