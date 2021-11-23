Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) Price Target Lowered to $11.00 at HC Wainwright

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) had its price target decreased by HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Edap Tms from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $11.33.

EDAP opened at $5.44 on Friday. Edap Tms has a fifty-two week low of $3.85 and a fifty-two week high of $10.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.04 and a 200-day moving average of $6.23. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Edap Tms had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 0.36%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Edap Tms will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EDAP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Edap Tms during the 1st quarter valued at about $177,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Edap Tms in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Edap Tms in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edap Tms in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Edap Tms in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 27.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edap Tms Company Profile

EDAP TMS SA is a holding company, which through its subsidiary engages in the development, production, and marketing of minimally invasive medical devices for urological diseases. It operates through High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urology Devices and Services (UDS) segments. The HIFU segment develops, manufactures and markets devices for the minimally invasive ablation of certain types of localized tumors using HIFU technology.

