Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Lexington Realty Trust’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:LXP)

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp decreased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Lexington Realty Trust in a report released on Thursday, November 18th. KeyCorp analyst C. Mailman now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.76. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lexington Realty Trust’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.16). Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 65.94% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The company had revenue of $83.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Lexington Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

NYSE:LXP opened at $15.22 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.23. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.27 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Lexington Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $9.98 and a 52 week high of $15.45.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 84.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 287,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 131,277 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $125,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 4.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 238,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after acquiring an additional 10,111 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lexington Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $447,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Lexington Realty Trust by 347.9% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 89,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 69,314 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.93% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is an increase from Lexington Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Lexington Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 54.43%.

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

