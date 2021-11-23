Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Air Industries Group (NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Air Industries Group Inc. is engaged in designing and manufactureing flight critical products including flight safety parts, landing gear and components, arresting gear, flight controls, sheet metal fabrications and ground support equipment. The company also offers sheet metal fabrication of aerostructures, tube bending, welding and sub-contract machining services. It serves Prime Defense and Commercial aerospace manufacturers, through its subsidiaries. Air Industries Group Inc. is headquartered in Bay Shore, New York. “

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:AIRI opened at $1.03 on Friday. Air Industries Group has a 12 month low of $0.98 and a 12 month high of $2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Industries Group in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Air Industries Group by 236.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 163,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 115,103 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Air Industries Group by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 576,950 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 113,993 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Air Industries Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Air Industries Group by 76.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 18,613 shares during the period. 18.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Industries Group Company Profile

Air Industries Group is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the manufacture and design of structural parts and assemblies that focus on flight safety, including landing gear, arresting gear, engine mounts, flight controls, throttle quadrants, jet engines, and other components. It operates through the following segments: Complex Machining, and Turbine Engine Components.

