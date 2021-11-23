Close Brothers Group (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) Receives Neutral Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of Close Brothers Group (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on CBGPY. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Close Brothers Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:CBGPY opened at $37.31 on Monday. Close Brothers Group has a one year low of $34.78 and a one year high of $53.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.70.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $1.6292 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a yield of 3.85%.

Close Brothers Group Company Profile

Close Brothers Group Plc operates as a merchant banking group, which provides lending, deposit taking, securities trading and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Finance, Commercial Finance, Property Finance, Securities, and Asset Management. The Retail Finance segment provides loans to predominantly retail customers, through a network of intermediaries.

