Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) Upgraded to Buy at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

ETTYF has been the topic of several other research reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a reduce rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Essity AB (publ) in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Essity AB (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $235.00.

Get Essity AB (publ) alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:ETTYF opened at $33.85 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.10. Essity AB has a fifty-two week low of $29.72 and a fifty-two week high of $36.50.

Essity AB (publ) develops, produces, and sells personal care, consumer tissue, and professional hygiene products and solutions worldwide. It offers personal care products comprising incontinence products, such as skincare products, wet wipes, and wash gloves; baby and pant diapers, as well as baby care products, such as wet wipes, shampoos, lotions, and baby oils; and pads, panty liners, tampons, intimate soaps, intimate wipes, and washable absorbent underwear.

Featured Article: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Essity AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essity AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.