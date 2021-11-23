Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $33.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Adyen N.V offer payments platform. It provides end-to-end infrastructure connecting directly to Visa, Mastercard and consumers preferred payment methods. The company serves customers including Facebook, Uber, Spotify, Microsoft, Singapore Airlines and L’Oréal. Adyen N.V is based in AMSTERDAM. “

ADYEY has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Compass Point reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Adyen in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.00.

OTCMKTS ADYEY opened at $27.45 on Monday. Adyen has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $34.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.41.

About Adyen

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs.

