Hino Motors (OTCMKTS:HINOY) Upgraded to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Hino Motors (OTCMKTS:HINOY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS HINOY opened at $95.75 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.49 and a beta of 1.19. Hino Motors has a 52-week low of $75.69 and a 52-week high of $103.13.
About Hino Motors
