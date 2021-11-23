Hino Motors (OTCMKTS:HINOY) Upgraded to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Hino Motors (OTCMKTS:HINOY) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS HINOY opened at $95.75 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $86.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.49 and a beta of 1.19. Hino Motors has a 52-week low of $75.69 and a 52-week high of $103.13.

About Hino Motors

Hino Motors, Ltd. engages in the development, design, manufacture, and sale of trucks and buses. The company products include trucks, bus chassis, diesel engines, light-commercial vehicles, passenger vehicles, various types of engines and spare parts. It also offers HINO300 series, HINO500 series and HINO700 series trucks; hybrid HINO300 series, hybrid touring coach, hybrid low-floor buses, touring coach, low-floor buses, industrial engine E13C-TI and industrial engine J08C-T.

