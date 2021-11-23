Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) Short Interest Down 14.6% in October

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLR) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 161,200 shares, a drop of 14.6% from the October 14th total of 188,800 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 54,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 132.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 152,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 86,700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 34.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 64,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 16,438 shares in the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Eidelman Virant Capital raised its position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust by 6.4% during the third quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 581,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000.

Get Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $2.41 on Tuesday. Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $7.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.46 million, a P/E ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 3.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.42.

Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, finance, development, lease, ownership, and management of retail properties. Its property portfolio includes income producing, strip centers, neighborhood, grocery-anchored, community, and free-standing retail properties. The company was founded on June 23, 2011 and is headquartered in Virginia Beach, VA.

Further Reading: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.