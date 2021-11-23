Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Short Interest Update

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,280,000 shares, a decline of 14.8% from the October 14th total of 3,850,000 shares. Currently, 6.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UPST shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Upstart from $192.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup lowered shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 20th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Upstart from $327.00 to $315.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Upstart from $230.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.55.

In other Upstart news, SVP Paul Gu sold 155,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.40, for a total transaction of $41,912,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total transaction of $2,980,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 804,267 shares of company stock worth $232,735,002 in the last ninety days. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vulcan Value Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Upstart by 179.4% during the third quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 4,250,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,345,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729,357 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Upstart by 188.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,773,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,063,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,192 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Upstart by 49.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,424,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,918,000 after acquiring an additional 468,613 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Upstart by 38.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 922,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,042,000 after acquiring an additional 254,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kuvari Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Upstart during the second quarter valued at about $81,164,000. 48.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upstart stock opened at $205.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion and a PE ratio of 256.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $309.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.96. Upstart has a twelve month low of $22.61 and a twelve month high of $401.49.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.39. Upstart had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 17.67%. As a group, analysts predict that Upstart will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Upstart

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

