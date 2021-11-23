Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Short Interest Update

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,280,000 shares, a decline of 14.8% from the October 14th total of 3,850,000 shares. Currently, 6.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,300,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on UPST shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Upstart from $192.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Bank of America lowered shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup lowered shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 20th. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Upstart from $327.00 to $315.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Upstart from $230.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.55.
In other Upstart news, SVP Paul Gu sold 155,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.40, for a total transaction of $41,912,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total transaction of $2,980,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 804,267 shares of company stock worth $232,735,002 in the last ninety days. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Upstart stock opened at $205.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $16.84 billion and a PE ratio of 256.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $309.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.96. Upstart has a twelve month low of $22.61 and a twelve month high of $401.49.
Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.39. Upstart had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 17.67%. As a group, analysts predict that Upstart will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.
About Upstart
Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.
