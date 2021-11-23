Cerillion (LON:CER) Price Target Raised to GBX 950 at Canaccord Genuity

Cerillion (LON:CER) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 665 ($8.69) to GBX 950 ($12.41) in a report published on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Liberum Capital upped their price objective on shares of Cerillion from GBX 925 ($12.09) to GBX 1,120 ($14.63) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday.

Get Cerillion alerts:

LON:CER opened at GBX 890 ($11.63) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.26, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 816.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,332.68. The stock has a market cap of £262.67 million and a P/E ratio of 60.54. Cerillion has a 1-year low of GBX 314.58 ($4.11) and a 1-year high of GBX 925 ($12.09).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share. This is a boost from Cerillion’s previous dividend of $2.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.55%. Cerillion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.82%.

About Cerillion

Cerillion Plc provides software for billing, charging, and customer relationship management (CRM) to the telecommunications, finance, utilities, and transportation sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through four segments: Services, Software, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS), and Third-Party.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Cerillion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerillion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.