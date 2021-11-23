ENI (ETR:ENI) Given a €15.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €15.00 ($17.05) target price on ENI (ETR:ENI) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group set a €14.75 ($16.76) price target on ENI in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €15.00 ($17.05) price target on ENI in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.50 ($16.48) price target on ENI in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays set a €16.00 ($18.18) price target on ENI in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €16.00 ($18.18) price objective on ENI in a report on Friday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ENI currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €13.59 ($15.44).

Get ENI alerts:

Shares of ETR:ENI opened at €12.32 ($14.00) on Monday. ENI has a 1-year low of €7.83 ($8.90) and a 1-year high of €12.81 ($14.56). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.01, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is €11.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is €10.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.28.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas and LNG Portfolio; Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables; and Corporate and Other activities segments.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.