Nord/LB Analysts Give Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) a €7.00 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €7.00 ($7.95) target price on Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) in a research note published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.80 ($10.00) price objective on Schaeffler in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Warburg Research set a €7.50 ($8.52) price target on Schaeffler in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.00 ($9.09) price target on Schaeffler in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.80 ($11.14) price target on Schaeffler in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €9.30 ($10.57) price target on Schaeffler in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Schaeffler presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €7.78 ($8.84).

FRA SHA opened at €8.00 ($9.09) on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €7.00 and a 200-day moving average price of €7.34. Schaeffler has a twelve month low of €11.30 ($12.84) and a twelve month high of €16.74 ($19.02).

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

