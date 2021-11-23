Banco Santander (BME:SAN) Given a €3.60 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.60 ($4.09) target price on Banco Santander (BME:SAN) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Banco Santander from €3.50 ($3.98) to €3.60 ($4.09) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €3.30 ($3.75) price objective on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley set a €3.80 ($4.32) price objective on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Friday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €4.70 ($5.34) price objective on shares of Banco Santander in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Banco Santander from €4.00 ($4.55) to €4.30 ($4.89) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €3.80 ($4.32).

Banco Santander has a one year low of €5.27 ($5.99) and a one year high of €6.25 ($7.10).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

