Genus (LON:GNS) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $5,390.17

Shares of Genus plc (LON:GNS) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 5,390.17 ($70.42) and traded as high as GBX 5,545 ($72.45). Genus shares last traded at GBX 5,390 ($70.42), with a volume of 43,324 shares traded.

Separately, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,000 ($78.39) price objective on shares of Genus in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 5,571.43 ($72.79).

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 5,508.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 5,390.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.53. The firm has a market cap of £3.54 billion and a PE ratio of 74.86.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be given a dividend of GBX 21.70 ($0.28) per share. This is an increase from Genus’s previous dividend of $10.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a yield of 0.37%. Genus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.42%.

In other Genus news, insider Stephen Wilson sold 3,564 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,280 ($68.98), for a total transaction of £188,179.20 ($245,857.33).

Genus Company Profile (LON:GNS)

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Research and Development. It sells sows, boars, and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

