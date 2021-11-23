Sirius XM Canada (TSE:XSR) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Sirius XM Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:XSR)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$4.53. Sirius XM Canada shares last traded at C$4.49, with a volume of 149,500 shares changing hands.

Sirius XM Canada Company Profile (TSE:XSR)

Sirius XM Canada Holdings Inc is an audio entertainment company. The Company is a subscription-based media company, which is engaged in establishing and operating a Canadian satellite radio service. It broadcasts over 130 satellite radio channels. The Company broadcasts music, sports, talk, entertainment and other content on a subscription fee basis in Canada.

Featured Article: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.