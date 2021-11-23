National Bank Financial Comments on Goodfood Market Corp.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (TSE:FOO)

Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOO) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Goodfood Market in a research note issued on Thursday, November 18th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Li expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform Market Weight” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Goodfood Market’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported C($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.07) by C($0.23). The company had revenue of C$79.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$87.43 million.

