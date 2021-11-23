Analysts Expect Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $260,000.00

Brokerages expect Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA) to announce $260,000.00 in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Humacyte’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $120,000.00 and the highest is $400,000.00. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Humacyte will report full-year sales of $1.35 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.21 million to $1.49 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.05 million, with estimates ranging from $500,000.00 to $1.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Humacyte.

Get Humacyte alerts:

HUMA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Humacyte in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Humacyte in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Humacyte in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Humacyte in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ:HUMA opened at $10.60 on Tuesday. Humacyte has a fifty-two week low of $8.61 and a fifty-two week high of $17.45. The company has a current ratio of 11.49, a quick ratio of 11.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.10.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUMA. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Humacyte in the 3rd quarter worth about $840,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humacyte in the third quarter valued at $359,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humacyte in the third quarter valued at $1,331,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Humacyte in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Humacyte in the third quarter valued at $5,805,000. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humacyte Company Profile

Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Alpha Healthcare Acquisition Corp. is based in New York.

Read More: Stop Order

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Humacyte (HUMA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Humacyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humacyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.