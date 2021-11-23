$5.19 Billion in Sales Expected for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) will report sales of $5.19 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for NextEra Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.03 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.34 billion. NextEra Energy reported sales of $4.40 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that NextEra Energy will report full-year sales of $18.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $18.61 billion to $18.79 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $22.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.87 billion to $24.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NextEra Energy.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.29.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $399,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $1,024,693.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,159,195.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.4% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 8,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.2% in the third quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 5,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.9% in the third quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 8.6% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.8% in the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,153,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEE opened at $87.36 on Tuesday. NextEra Energy has a twelve month low of $68.33 and a twelve month high of $88.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $83.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.44. The company has a market cap of $171.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.26.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is presently 128.33%.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

