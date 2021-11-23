CIBC Boosts Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Price Target to C$108.00

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) had its price objective upped by CIBC from C$99.00 to C$108.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on TD. Barclays raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a C$89.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a market perfom rating on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$89.00 to C$93.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, National Bankshares raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a sector perform rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$89.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$91.37.

TSE:TD opened at C$92.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$169.19 billion and a PE ratio of 10.96. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of C$69.00 and a 52-week high of C$93.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$87.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$86.23.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) (NYSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported C$1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.97 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$9.77 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.6275614 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 8th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 37.25%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network.

