Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Upgraded to “Buy” at Redburn Partners

Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Redburn Partners currently has $79.67 price target on the consumer goods maker’s stock, up from their prior price target of $54.08.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on BUD. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.61.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $58.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.87 and its 200-day moving average is $65.16. The company has a market cap of $115.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of $54.08 and a 12 month high of $79.67.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $14.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 9.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 482 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 541.2% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 545 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 128.5% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

