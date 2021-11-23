Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Upgraded to “Buy” at Redburn Partners

Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Redburn Partners currently has $79.67 price target on the consumer goods maker’s stock, up from their prior price target of $54.08.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on BUD. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an underweight rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.61.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stock opened at $58.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.87 and its 200-day moving average is $65.16. The company has a market cap of $115.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of $54.08 and a 12 month high of $79.67.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 482 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 541.2% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 545 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 128.5% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 562 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000.
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile
Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.
